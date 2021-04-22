Kubanychbek Turdubaev: We are forced to restrain electricity consumption growth

«We are forced to introduce temporary mechanisms that are able to restrain the growth of electricity consumption,» the Minister of Energy and Industry of Kyrgyzstan Kubanychbek Turdubaev told at a press conference today.

According to him, the decision to increase the limit of electricity consumption in winter to 1,000 kilowatt-hours was made so that consumers could save money and do not exceed this volume.

«Our goal is not to earn additional funds. We are forced to introduce the rate of 2.29 soms. According to our data, an average annual electricity consumption in the country does not exceed 700 kilowatt-hours per month. The limit of 1,000 allows to meet all household needs, with the exception of electric heating. This is a sufficient volume to reasonably and efficiently consume electricity,» Kubanychbek Turdubaev said.