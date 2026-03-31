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Maximum tariff for purchase of electricity from RES is 4.42 soms in Kyrgyzstan

The maximum tariff for the purchase of electricity from renewable energy sources (RES) is 4.42 soms. Deputy Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Nasipbek Kerimov, said at a meeting of the Committee on Industrial Policy, Transport, Fuel and Energy Complex, Architecture, and Construction of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, renewable energy sources are increasingly developing in the republic every year.

«According to the Law on Renewable Energy Sources, the state undertakes to purchase electricity from small hydroelectric power plants and solar power plants. The maximum tariff is 4.42 soms. However, as is known, recent amendments to the law allow for auctions. Through these auctions, we will be able to select the company offering the best electricity tariff,» Nasipbek Kerimov added.

Some deputies noted that they were unable to obtain a precise answer from the Ministry of Energy regarding the specific tariff set for the purchase of electricity from renewable energy sources.

The deputy minister responded that tariffs for each type of renewable energy source vary, and this is due to the varying costs of electricity generation.
link: https://24.kg/english/368237/
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