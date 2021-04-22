10:25
Bishkek - Talas passenger transportation through Kazakhstan resumed

Transit passage of passenger vehicles along Bishkek — Talas — Bishkek route through Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan has been resumed. The Ministry of Transport, Construction, Architecture and Communications reported.

The decision was made by the government of the neighboring republic following negotiations between the presidents of the two countries. Transportation was suspended on March 16, 2020 from the Kazakh side due to the coronavirus pandemic.

«Taking into account the unfavorable weather conditions in winter, as well as the length of the route passing in the mountainous area through two passes, mobility of the population of Talas region was minimized. Transport communication between Bishkek and Talas has practically stopped, the process of passenger transportation to / from Talas region has become more complicated, including in cases of transportation of the sick, elderly and children. The Kyrgyz side expresses gratitude to Kazakhstan for the humanitarian assistance provided to the population of Kyrgyzstan during the COVID-19 pandemic,» the statement says.
