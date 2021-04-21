President Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to family of Maria Aitmatova

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov expressed condolences to the family and friends of Chingiz Aitmatov in connection with the untimely death of the writer’s widow, Maria Aitmatova.

«With a feeling of deep sadness, I took the bitter news of the death of Maria Aitmatova. This is a great loss not only for her family and friends, but for all of us. Maria Aitmatova will forever remain in our memory as a caring mother, a faithful keeper of the hearth, as well as a loving spouse and a reliable companion in the life of the great writer who glorified Kyrgyzstan throughout the world. Once again I express my deep condolences to all the relatives and friends of the Aitmatovs,» Sadyr Japarov said.

Maria Urmatovna was born on July 13, 1942 in Chui region.

The widow of the national writer of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aitmatov, Maria Aitmatova, has died of coronavirus.