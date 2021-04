Five people were injured in traffic accident in Toktogul district of Jalal-Abad region. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A VOLVO truck collided with Honda Logo car on the 286th kilometer of Bishkek — Osh highway. As a result, five people were injured: a woman, 48, a man, 60, and a 9-year-old boy. Two more people are being identified.

The injured were taken to the district hospital.