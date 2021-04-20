12:36
USD 84.79
EUR 101.97
RUB 1.11
English

Three people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek

Three people were injured in a traffic accident involving four cars in Bishkek. The Patrol Police Department of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred today at 00.41 at the intersection of Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue and Aini Street. Toyota Camry was moving south and collided with Mercedes-Benz. Then it crashed into a Hyundai Porter, which was moving in the oncoming lane, and also hit a Honda Torneo.

Three people were taken to the hospital. All the vehicles were placed on the impoundment lot. An expert assessment was commissioned.
link: https://24.kg/english/190762/
views: 129
Print
Related
105 children suffer in traffic accidents in Bishkek for three months
Seven people injured in traffic accident on Bishkek - Naryn - Torugart road
Three people killed in traffic accident in Issyk-Kul region
Two people injured in traffic accident on Bishkek – Naryn - Torugart road
Three people injured in traffic accident in Dzheti-Oguz district
Ambulance gets into traffic accident on bypass road, 2 people killed
Two people killed in traffic accident in Boom gorge
Eight people including two children injured in traffic accident in Osh region
Two people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek - Osh road
Car crashes into mosque in Uzgen, one person killed, 7 injured
Popular
Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using aconite Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using aconite
Highest price increase among EAEU in March registered in Kyrgyzstan Highest price increase among EAEU in March registered in Kyrgyzstan
Sputnik V vaccine developers evaluate treatment of COVID-19 using aconite Sputnik V vaccine developers evaluate treatment of COVID-19 using aconite
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days
20 April, Tuesday
12:29
Unknown people fire at car of political party founder in Kara-Balta Unknown people fire at car of political party founder i...
12:18
Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan names most corrupt state bodies
12:06
Referendum results: Votes to be recounted at some polling stations in Bishkek
11:33
Consumables for AstraZeneca vaccination arrive in Kyrgyzstan
11:25
Two boxers from Kyrgyzstan take 1st place at RCC Boxing Promotions