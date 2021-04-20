Three people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek

Three people were injured in a traffic accident involving four cars in Bishkek. The Patrol Police Department of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred today at 00.41 at the intersection of Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue and Aini Street. Toyota Camry was moving south and collided with Mercedes-Benz. Then it crashed into a Hyundai Porter, which was moving in the oncoming lane, and also hit a Honda Torneo.

Three people were taken to the hospital. All the vehicles were placed on the impoundment lot. An expert assessment was commissioned.