UN headquarters approves Kyrgyzstan's initiative Nature Knows no Borders

Kyrgyzstan has won a very important victory in the international arena. Kyrgyzstan’s initiative — the UN General Assembly resolution «Nature Knows no Borders» was approved at the UN headquarters in New York. Seit Ubukeev, an employee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, posted on his Facebook page.

According to him, the initiative is aimed at resolving issues of transboundary cooperation in the field of ecology and biodiversity conservation.

«Our snow leopard has become the sacred symbol of this initiative. In simple terms, our country has proposed an international action plan for mountainous countries on a wide range of environmental problems. The main result of this international appeal will be attraction of colossal financial, intellectual and other resources from world donors to our country to solve the most painful environmental problems,» Seit Ubukeev said.

He called this event a bright achievement and a victory for the Kyrgyz diplomatic service, which will undoubtedly have a beneficial effect on the international image of Kyrgyzstan.