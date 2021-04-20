09:28
105 children suffer in traffic accidents in Bishkek for three months

At least 93 traffic accidents involving children have occurred for three months in Bishkek. The Department of the Patrol Police Service of the capital reported.

According to it, 108 such traffic accidents were registered during the same period in 2020. From January to March 2021, about 105 minors were injured in traffic accidents, last year — 130.

In general, in the first quarter, the number of traffic accidents involving children decreased by 17.3 percent.

It was reported earlier that 88,299 traffic violations were registered in the capital for three months. The number of violations of the traffic rules has increased. There were 29,795 protocols for the same period last year.
link: https://24.kg/english/190735/
views: 32
105 children suffer in traffic accidents in Bishkek for three months
