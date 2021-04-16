12:28
249 domestic violence cases registered in Bishkek for three months

At least 249 cases of domestic violence were registered in Bishkek from January to March. The Department of the Patrol Police Service of the capital reported.

At least 785 crimes and misconduct occurred during this period. The suspects were detained and taken to the district departments of internal affairs of Bishkek.

The largest number of crimes was registered under the article «Hooliganism» — 329 cases, «Theft» — 56, «Fraud» — 19.

At least 614 traffic accidents have occurred in the city since the beginning of the year, in which 780 people were injured.
