Artem Novikov, Louise Chamberlain discuss readiness for third wave of COVID-19

First Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov met with UNDP Resident Representative in Kyrgyzstan Louise Chamberlain. Press service of the Government reported.

Artem Novikov noted that Kyrgyzstan and the UN have many joint ideas that need to be implemented. Serious initiatives have been laid down within the framework of projects that are being considered by the UN system. First of all, this is the support of the government in implementation of post-crisis recovery plan. In addition, projects to support the Cabinet of Ministers in terms of preparedness for a possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic will be considered in the near future.

Louise Chamberlain informed that in light of the unfolding new wave of COVID-19, they intend to focus on three important challenges.

«The first is the issue of vaccines and vaccination, the second is preparedness of the Ministry of Health and Social Development for response, and the third is social protection. According to our observations, the pace of the third wave of coronavirus in the country is rapidly gaining momentum. Already now we need to take the necessary measures to prevent the risks and spread of this disease. As partners, we can achieve more if we always work hand in hand. For our part, we are ready to provide all kinds of support, including in social and gender issues,» Louise Chamberlain said.

The parties discussed joint measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan, as well as joint efforts of the government and international partners in informing the population, supply of medicines, vaccination of the population and coordination of epidemiological risks during the third wave of COVID-19.

«Our task is to provide a choice of vaccines so that people can choose the right one for themselves. Consultations are underway on the supply of Sputnik V vaccine. Vaccination using the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine continues. Regarding the readiness of our health care system for the third wave of COVID-19, the government drew conclusions after 2020, when the domestic health care system was not ready for a sharp spread of the epidemic in the country,» Artem Novikov said.

Deployment of more than 11,000 beds will be ensured in two stages, reserves of medical workers, equipment will be used, and protective equipment will be provided. Artem Novikov

The Vice Prime Minister also said that a large school medicine project is being launched in September. Medical rooms will be fully formed and equipped in each educational institution across the country; medical personnel will be employed who will work there throughout the year.