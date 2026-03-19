Kyrgyzstan to upgrade electronic school enrollment system

Kyrgyzstan will update its electronic school enrollment system. Deputy Minister of Education for Digital Development Lira Samykbaeva announced at a press conference.

According to her, regulations governing the system are still being finalized, and the exact launch date will be announced later.

«Updates to the electronic enrollment system are being prepared. However, the overall logic will remain the same: the first stage will prioritize enrollment based on registered residence, and the second stage will allow parents to enroll their child in any school across the country,» she said.

In recent years, first-grade enrollment has been conducted online.

In 2025, registration based on residence began in late March, followed by enrollment based on actual place of living starting June 2. Officials had previously promised to start the process earlier.

Samykbaeva noted that during previous enrollment periods, the system experienced overloads for several hours due to a high number of users. To prevent this, authorities plan to launch electronic registration as early as in October.

She added that in some countries, children are assigned to kindergartens and schools at birth, and Kyrgyzstan is also considering implementing a similar system.