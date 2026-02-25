16:33
Cabinet expands Tunguch online school with Olympiad and language courses

A Cabinet of Ministers’ resolution introducing amendments to the pilot project Online School Tunguch has been submitted for public discussion. The document clarifies the institution’s functions and expands its educational capabilities as part of the digitalization of school education.

Under the draft, the boarding facility of the National School-Lyceum of Innovative Technologies named after A. Moldokulov will provide the online school not with the entire building, but only premises on the fifth floor.

The key change concerns the school’s expanded functions. Tunguch online school will have new areas of focus, including advanced online training to prepare students for national and international academic Olympiads, language courses in the state, official, and foreign languages, and the possibility of connecting students from other schools to specific subjects in cases of teacher shortages.

The document also clarifies operational rules: the director of the online school will be appointed through a competitive selection process; new models of organizing the educational process, including tutoring and blended formats, are introduced; and lesson duration may vary depending on students’ age and teaching methods. The online school will also have the right to form special groups and streams for Olympiad preparation and language courses.

In addition, provisions on scheduling, synchronous and asynchronous classes are being updated, and the administrative and technical staffing structure is revised to include a total of 22 positions.
link: https://24.kg/english/363554/
views: 74
