School enrollment: Over 36,000 children registered for first grade

More than 36,000 children have been registered for first grade in Kyrgyzstan, open data published on the portal 1mektep.edu.gov.kg say.

In Bishkek alone, about 7,200 children have been enrolled. Of these, 2,800 places have been taken in Kyrgyz-language classes and around 4,400 in Russian-language classes.

Enrollment has already been completed in two schools in the capital — No. 61 and No. 20.

A total of 19,300 places remain available in Bishkek.

In the southern regions of the country, enrollment is also being conducted in classes with Uzbek and Tajik as the language of instruction.

Online registration for first grade began on April 1. Children born in 2019 and 2020 are registered.

At the first stage, priority is given to children whose parent or legal guardian has permanent registration within the school’s designated microdistrict. The second stage of enrollment is open to applicants regardless of residence. It will begin on June 1.