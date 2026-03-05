19:08
Svetoch school in Bishkek to be expanded: 450 new student places planned

A second phase of expansion of the new academic building of Bishkek’s Svetoch school is planned. $1.8 million will be allocated for the project.

This initiative is being implemented in line with President Sadyr Japarov’s directive to reduce the shortage of student places and gradually phase out three-shift schooling.

The construction of the four-story building will reportedly create 450 additional student places and 60 new jobs for teachers.

The project includes the creation of STEM labs, robotics classrooms, and inclusive learning infrastructure to ensure equal access to education for all students.

In addition, the school is actively developing international cooperation and introducing modern educational programs, which will expand opportunities for graduates to enter foreign universities.

The project will be implemented with the support of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund.
