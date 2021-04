Three people were killed in a traffic accident in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The traffic accident happened yesterday at about 23.14 on Balykchi — Ananyevo — Karakol road near Mikhailovka village. Toyota Camry and Audi C4 cars collided. Two 19-year-olds and one 20-year-old guy died at the scene.

Three more people were taken to Tyup district hospital.