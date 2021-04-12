Election results: Supporters of losing parties hold rally at CEC building

Representatives of parties that lost elections to local councils hold rally at the building of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek.

Supporters of DDC, the Party of Communists of Kyrgyzstan, Uluu Zhurt, KSP, Ulutman participate in the protest.

According to one of the protesters, Amantur Manapbaev, those who disagree with the results of the elections demand to hold another one. According to him, some competitors fought unfairly, in particular, bribed voters.

Referendum and local elections were held in Kyrgyzstan yesterday. According to preliminary data, six parties entered the Bishkek City Council: Emgek (13.87 percent), Ak Bata (12.15 percent), NDPK (10.7 percent), Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan (9.63 percent), Bizdin El (7.73 percent) and Yntymak (8.3 percent).