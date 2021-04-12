19:57
USD 84.79
EUR 100.79
RUB 1.10
English

Election results: Supporters of losing parties hold rally at CEC building

Representatives of parties that lost elections to local councils hold rally at the building of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek.

Supporters of DDC, the Party of Communists of Kyrgyzstan, Uluu Zhurt, KSP, Ulutman participate in the protest.

According to one of the protesters, Amantur Manapbaev, those who disagree with the results of the elections demand to hold another one. According to him, some competitors fought unfairly, in particular, bribed voters.

Referendum and local elections were held in Kyrgyzstan yesterday. According to preliminary data, six parties entered the Bishkek City Council: Emgek (13.87 percent), Ak Bata (12.15 percent), NDPK (10.7 percent), Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan (9.63 percent), Bizdin El (7.73 percent) and Yntymak (8.3 percent).
link: https://24.kg/english/189844/
views: 139
Print
Related
Local elections: 146 parties overcome 7% threshold in Kyrgyzstan
Supporters of six parties hold rally in Osh city
Local elections: Parties have three days to challenge election results
Results of voting outside polling stations annulled at two precincts in Bishkek
Police launch pre-trial proceedings on bribery of voters
Preliminary composition of Bishkek City Council and Osh City Council
Election results: Observers register 101 violations
Election results: SDK party holds rally at CEC building
Election results: Reforma party to demand recounting of votes
Local elections: Three parties overcome 7 percent threshold in Osh
Popular
Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Ala kachuu - big sin for a Muslim Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Ala kachuu - big sin for a Muslim
Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Protest to continue in a week Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Protest to continue in a week
Police receive additional information about murderer of Aizada Kanatbekova Police receive additional information about murderer of Aizada Kanatbekova
Sadyr Japarov: Hungary - strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in EU Sadyr Japarov: Hungary - strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in EU
12 April, Monday
18:26
Election results: Supporters of losing parties hold rally at CEC building Election results: Supporters of losing parties hold ral...
18:13
Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on export of drugs, medical products
17:57
Local elections: 146 parties overcome 7% threshold in Kyrgyzstan
17:42
Three men kidnap 17-year-old girl in Zhaiyl district
17:35
Referendum: Voter turnout reaches 37.08 percent