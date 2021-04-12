10:43
Election results: Observers register 101 violations

Observers of Common Cause Public Foundation registered 101 violations in local elections. At least 65 of them were revealed in Bishkek and 36 — in Osh.

Infringement of the observer’s rights was recorded at the polling stations 5301 in Osh city and at 1332, 1343, 1028 in Bishkek. There was no recounting of the ballots received at PECs 1343, 1115, 1303, 1228 in Bishkek and 5323 — in Osh.

Drawing of lots was not carried out in accordance with the legislation at PECs 1241, 1343, 1351, 1206, 1035, 1152 in Bishkek and 5559 — in Osh.

Campaigning on the election day continued at polling stations 5290, 5300, 5288, 5285, 5288, 5295, 5283 in Osh and 1334, 1314 — in Bishkek.

Violation of secrecy of voting was registered at polling stations 1029, 1048, 1051, 1111, 1150, 1151, 1206, 1333, 1327, 1322 (Bishkek), 5295, 5288, 5300, 5559, 5913, 5557 (Osh).

Photo and video filming of the filled out ballot was seen at PECs 1305, 1050, 5283 (Osh), 1039, 1133, 1158, 1128, 1007 — in Bishkek.

Intimidation, threats, pressure, violence against an observer were registered at two polling stations — 5913 and 5553 in Osh and 1332 — in Bishkek.

Voting without identification (without presenting a passport and going through the entire identification procedure) was registered at polling stations 1333 and 1221 in Bishkek.

The number of ballots in the ballot box exceeds the number of signatures of voters in the registration log at PEC 1157 in Bishkek and 5300 — in Osh.

Unused ballots were not counted at PEC 1113. Bribery of voters was recorded at polling stations 5313, 5313, 5905, 5559 in Osh and 1018, 1011, 1312 — in Bishkek.

Illegal termination or suspension of the voting process was registered at PEC 5283 in Osh.

Elections of deputies of 28 city councils, 420 rural councils and referendum on adoption of the draft of a new Constitution were held in Kyrgyzstan yesterday. According to preliminary data, six parties get into the Bishkek City Council, four — into the Osh City Council.
