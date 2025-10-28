13:39
USD 87.45
EUR 101.70
RUB 1.09
English

CEC accredits international observers for early parliamentary elections

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) accredited international observers for the early parliamentary elections scheduled for November 30.

This decision was made based on President Sadyr Japarov’s Decree No. 272 ​​of September 30, 2025 «On Early Elections of Deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh» and in accordance with the constitutional laws on elections and the CEC.

According to the resolution, the following representatives have been accredited as international observers:

  • the CIS Observer Mission;
  • the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly;
  • the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in the Kyrgyz Republic;
  • the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Standard identification cards will be issued to accredited observers.
link: https://24.kg/english/348806/
views: 148
Print
Related
2025 Elections: CEC of Kyrgyzstan to open 20 more polling stations abroad
Parliamentary elections: CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 29 international observers
U.S. Embassy team to monitor parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan
OSCE/ODIHR mission to deploy 30 long-term observers for parliamentary elections
2025 Elections: CEC announces number of polling stations to be opened abroad
CEC of Kyrgyzstan registers 11 candidates for Zhogorku Kenesh (list)
Kyrgyzstan's CEC to spend 700 million soms on parliamentary elections
2025 Elections: Central Election Commission warns of potential scammers
2025 Elections: CEC to spend nearly 18 million soms on printing services
Kyrgyzstanis abroad urged to actively vote in upcoming parliamentary elections
Popular
President instructs to launch KGST stablecoin and start digital som testing President instructs to launch KGST stablecoin and start digital som testing
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan signs agreement on digital som implementation National Bank of Kyrgyzstan signs agreement on digital som implementation
Virtual asset transactions in Kyrgyzstan exceed 860 billion soms for six months Virtual asset transactions in Kyrgyzstan exceed 860 billion soms for six months
Kyrgyzstan ranks 19th in Global Cryptocurrency Adoption Index — Sadyr Japarov Kyrgyzstan ranks 19th in Global Cryptocurrency Adoption Index — Sadyr Japarov
28 October, Tuesday
12:56
Part of Bishkek to have no drinking water on October 29 Part of Bishkek to have no drinking water on October 29
12:50
Cabinet of Ministers updates list of high-mountain settlements in Kyrgyzstan
12:45
Fatal fall from balcony: Court arrests two foreigners
12:40
Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan urges farmers to plant winter wheat
12:32
Illegal medicines seized in Osh during Tax Service raid