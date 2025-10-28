CEC accredits international observers for early parliamentary elections

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) accredited international observers for the early parliamentary elections scheduled for November 30.

This decision was made based on President Sadyr Japarov’s Decree No. 272 ​​of September 30, 2025 «On Early Elections of Deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh» and in accordance with the constitutional laws on elections and the CEC.

According to the resolution, the following representatives have been accredited as international observers:

the CIS Observer Mission;

the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly;

the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in the Kyrgyz Republic;

the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Standard identification cards will be issued to accredited observers.