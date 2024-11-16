Local elections: Over 15,000 policemen to ensure order

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov held a meeting of the Republican Headquarters via video conference to assist electoral commissions in resolving organizational and technical issues related to the preparation and holding of elections of deputies of local councils. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Department for Preparing Decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers, the Central Election Commission for Elections and Referendums, ministries and agencies, the Plenipotentiary Representatives of the President in the regions, and the Mayors of Bishkek and Osh.

Nurzhan Shaildabekova, Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission, provided information on the progress of preparations for the election process. Interior Minister Ulan Niyazbekov noted that the socio-political situation in the country remains stable.

According to him, over 15,000 policemen will ensure public order at 2,443 polling stations nationwide. during the elections.

The Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov gave a number of instructions to state bodies, including ensuring citizens’ electoral rights, maintaining public order, monitoring voter turnout, and creating appropriate conditions for citizens at polling stations. He stated that the performance of state body leaders would be evaluated based on the results of this work.

The presidential decree «On the dissolution of local councils and calling the elections of deputies of local councils» was issued on September 6. Elections of deputies of 33 city and 231 rural councils are scheduled for November 17.