11:37
USD 86.20
EUR 91.64
RUB 0.89
English

Local elections: Over 15,000 policemen to ensure order

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov held a meeting of the Republican Headquarters via video conference to assist electoral commissions in resolving organizational and technical issues related to the preparation and holding of elections of deputies of local councils. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Department for Preparing Decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers, the Central Election Commission for Elections and Referendums, ministries and agencies, the Plenipotentiary Representatives of the President in the regions, and the Mayors of Bishkek and Osh.

Nurzhan Shaildabekova, Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission, provided information on the progress of preparations for the election process. Interior Minister Ulan Niyazbekov noted that the socio-political situation in the country remains stable.

According to him, over 15,000 policemen will ensure public order at 2,443 polling stations nationwide. during the elections.

The Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov gave a number of instructions to state bodies, including ensuring citizens’ electoral rights, maintaining public order, monitoring voter turnout, and creating appropriate conditions for citizens at polling stations. He stated that the performance of state body leaders would be evaluated based on the results of this work.

The presidential decree «On the dissolution of local councils and calling the elections of deputies of local councils» was issued on September 6. Elections of deputies of 33 city and 231 rural councils are scheduled for November 17.
link: https://24.kg/english/311334/
views: 161
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov urges citizens to actively vote in local elections
TEC removes Adilet party from election race in Tokmak
Local elections: 5,391 deputies to be elected to rural councils
Local elections: All polling stations to be equipped with CCTV cameras
Local elections: Kamchybek Tashiev orders to "thoroughly check each candidate"
Local elections: 39 parties nominate more than 5,000 candidates
CEC of Kyrgyzstan to spend almost 20 million soms on printing ballots
Results of elections of deputies of local councils summed up
Election results: Bizdin Kyrgyzstan party to get mandates
Election results: Registration of El Birimdigi party canceled in Tokmak
Popular
Turkey severs all relations with Israel - Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statement Turkey severs all relations with Israel - Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statement
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan purchases trade pavilion in Uzbekistan Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan purchases trade pavilion in Uzbekistan
Advertising of fortune telling, magic, shamanism prohibited in Kyrgyzstan Advertising of fortune telling, magic, shamanism prohibited in Kyrgyzstan
Dismissed Deputy Prosecutor General accused of financing organized crime group Dismissed Deputy Prosecutor General accused of financing organized crime group
16 November, Saturday
10:18
Social Democrats will not be listed on ballots - CEC member Social Democrats will not be listed on ballots - CEC me...
10:02
Two million soms allocated for development of Saimaluu-Tash Park infrastructure
09:44
Social Democrats party leader, party members placed in pretrial detention center
09:27
Kindergarten in Alamedin district worth 101 million soms returned to state
09:10
Local elections: Over 15,000 policemen to ensure order
15 November, Friday
18:30
KR airline plane preparing for takeoff at time of explosion near Beirut Airport
18:11
Kyrgyzstan to host IT Fest 2024 for the first time
18:03
SDMK chooses uniform design for Hajj pilgrims in 2025
17:51
Sadyr Japarov urges citizens to actively vote in local elections
17:34
School in Zhany-Barak village proposed to be named after Sadyr Japarov