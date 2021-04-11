Number of voters abroad grows by almost 10,000 people

Number of participants in the referendum on adoption of the draft new Constitution is almost 10,000 people more than in the plebiscite on the form of government. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Referendum voting takes place at 48 polling stations abroad. The list of voters includes 58,598 citizens to date. At least 49,479 voters were registered in the referendum on the form of government in January 2021.

A polling station in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk city opened the first at 03.00 Bishkek time. As of 8.00, when polling stations opened in Kyrgyzstan, voting took place in 11 cities of five countries abroad.

«The polling station in the USA will be the last to start work at 19.00 Bishkek time, and the voting will end there tomorrow at 7.00,» the statement says.