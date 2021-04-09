00:55
Emomali Rahmon: Exchange of Vorukh has never been discussed

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon denied the possibility of exchange of Vorukh enclave. He stated this today during a meeting with local residents.

According to him, for 19 years of negotiations with the Kyrgyz side over delimitation and demarcation of the border, the issue of Vorukh’s exchange has never been discussed and will never be discussed.

«I say this because messages appeared on the Internet. It is not done in this way. Border issues are resolved only through negotiations,» Emomali Rahmon said.

He noted that Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have been holding negotiations since 2002, having created a joint commission on delimitation and demarcation of state borders. More than 100 meetings and sessions have taken place to date.

«In 2016, it was proposed to sign a draft agreement on delimitation and demarcation of certain borders — 519.9 kilometers. The Kyrgyz side itself expressed its readiness, and all the documentation was prepared. However, for reasons unknown to us, the neighboring country did not sign the draft at that time,» Emomali Rahmon said.

According to the Tajik media, Emomali Rahmon opened the renovated Palace of Culture, the State Flag Square and other facilities in Vorukh today.
