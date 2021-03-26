20:06
Kyrgyzstan proposes to exchange Vorukh enclave for other land

Kyrgyzstan offered to exchange Vorukh enclave for land plots in Leilek and Batken districts. The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev told at a press conference.

According to him, negotiations with Tajikistan on delimitation of the state border continue.

«We have a disputed moment — Vorukh enclave. We propose to define the border of the enclave so that it does not increase, and we are ready to provide a road bypassing Ak-Sai village. Or exchange the enclave for other land plots in Leilek and Batken districts,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.
