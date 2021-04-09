15:47
Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 183 international observers

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan decided to accredit representatives of the Embassies of Uzbekistan, Great Britain, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Germany, Turkmenistan, an autonomous non-profit organization of the monitoring and expert center Group 32, the European Union, the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States. In addition, representatives of TURKPA were also accredited.

Thus, as of April 9, at least 183 international observers from 31 states have been accredited.

Local elections and referendum on adoption of the draft new Constitution will be held on April 11.
