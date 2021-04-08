21:25
USD 84.79
EUR 100.18
RUB 1.11
English

Kyrgyzstan and Hungary create joint fund with capital of $ 50 million

Kyrgyzstan and Hungary signed an agreement on establishment of a joint development fund within the official visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reports.

The authorized capital of the fund will reach $ 50 million. The headquarters will be located in Bishkek.

The ministry notes that the fund will become a unique platform for attracting investments in implementation of priority projects in the fields of agriculture, tourism, energy industry in the Kyrgyz Republic, and will contribute to creation of joint production and enterprises.
link: https://24.kg/english/189283/
views: 123
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov: Hungary - strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in EU
Kyrgyzstanis can apply for study in Hungary
Admission of students to Hungary’s universities for 2021-2022 starts
Kyrgyzstan and Hungary to conduct joint scientific research
150 Kyrgyz students to be able to study at universities in Hungary for free
Agreement on opening direct Bishkek – Budapest flights reached
Jeenbekov meets with President, Chairman of National Assembly of Hungary
Hungary to allocate $ 50 million loan to Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund
Park named after writer Chingiz Aitmatov appears in Budapest
Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban
Popular
Kyrgyzstan has highest unemployment rate in EAEU Kyrgyzstan has highest unemployment rate in EAEU
Date of beginning of Ramadan announced in Kyrgyzstan Date of beginning of Ramadan announced in Kyrgyzstan
Modern waste sorting plant launched in Balykchy Modern waste sorting plant launched in Balykchy
Sadyr Japarov invited to visit Iran Sadyr Japarov invited to visit Iran
8 April, Thursday
20:49
Sadyr Japarov: Hungary - strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in EU Sadyr Japarov: Hungary - strategic partner of Kyrgyzst...
20:34
Kyrgyzstan and Hungary create joint fund with capital of $ 50 million
20:30
Fourth World Nomad Games postponed to 2022
20:22
Priorities of cooperation with International Finance Corporation outlined
20:03
Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Ala kachuu - big sin for a Muslim