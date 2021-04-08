Kyrgyzstan and Hungary create joint fund with capital of $ 50 million

Kyrgyzstan and Hungary signed an agreement on establishment of a joint development fund within the official visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reports.

The authorized capital of the fund will reach $ 50 million. The headquarters will be located in Bishkek.

The ministry notes that the fund will become a unique platform for attracting investments in implementation of priority projects in the fields of agriculture, tourism, energy industry in the Kyrgyz Republic, and will contribute to creation of joint production and enterprises.