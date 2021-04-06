11:30
124 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 89,277 in total

At least 124 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Uluk-Bek Bekturganov announced at a briefing.

According to him, 77 people got infected in Bishkek, 43— in Chui region, 3— in Naryn region, 1 — in Osh region.

In total, 89,277 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
