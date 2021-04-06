Local elections: Human rights defenders reveal 34 violations

Representatives of Common Cause Public Foundation revealed 34 violations during the election campaign in Kyrgyzstan. Civil activists told reporters.

According to them, 17 applications were submitted to the TEC, and two — to the rapid response coordination group. The organization explained that information on the remaining 15 facts is being checked and specified.

Four complaints of bribery were filed against Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan party, and three more — of use of administrative resources. The activists revealed use of administrative resources and bribery by the party of the ex-mayor of Osh Melis Myrzakmatov Uluttar Birimdigi, running for Osh City Council. Two complaints were filed. As for Yiman Nuru, Onuguu-Progress, Respublika and Emgek, one complaint against each was received on the fact of bribery of votes.

Earlier, the head of the Central Election Commission Nurzhan Shaildabekova appealed to law enforcement agencies with a request not to delay checks on grave violations facts, such as bribery and use of administrative resources. She noted that many complaints are also received against municipal officials who actively help the parties and interfere in the campaign.

The Central Election Commission reminds: if the facts voiced in the complaints are confirmed by the police (bribery and use of administrative resources), then these political organizations or candidates can be removed from the race even on the election day.

Local elections will be held on April 11 in 28 cities and 420 rural councils. There are 25 parties running for Bishkek City Council. It consists of 45 deputies.