Referendum: Voter checklist includes 3,601,000 people

Voter checklist has been compiled in Kyrgyzstan. It includes 3,601,000 people.

The voter turnout for local elections and referendum on adoption of the draft new version of the Constitution, which will be held on the same day, April 11, will be counted separately.

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) emphasized that it was possible to check oneself in the list, as well as make adjustments to it until March 27 inclusive.

At least 415,944 people will vote in Bishkek, 150,351 — in Osh. At least 54,202 Kyrgyzstanis will be able to take part in the plebiscite abroad. About 39.3 percent of the total number of voters have been identified. These figures reach 29.9 percent outside Kyrgyzstan.

The CEC noted that those who did not register their biometric data by March 22 would not be able to vote. The final voters’ list will be ready by April 1.