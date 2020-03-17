CEC of Kyrgyzstan: Local elections could be postponed

Member of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan Gulnara Dzhurabaeva told 24.kg news agency that postponement of local elections due to coronavirus should be considered, and the sooner the better.

According to her, it is necessary to take into account the threats of penetration of the new virus into the country and not endanger the health of the Kyrgyzstanis.

«Quarantine measures should be observed by everyone,» Gulnara Dzhurabaeva said.

She added that the CEC should discuss the issue of postponing the date with the Republican Emergency Response Center.

Elections of deputies to local councils in five cities — Osh, Tokmak, Karakol, Balykchi and Mailuu-Suu — and 25 rural administrations are scheduled for April 12.

At least 22 political parties submitted applications for participation in the elections.

Recall, the World Health Organization announced the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.