Local elections to take place on due date in Kyrgyzstan

Local elections in Kyrgyzstan will not be postponed due to coronavirus. Member of the Central Election Commission Gulnara Dzhurabaeva told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, no such order has been received so far. Elections of deputies to local councils in five cities — Osh, Tokmak, Karakol, Balykchi and Mailuu-Suu — and 25 rural administrations will be held on April 12, as it was planned.

At least 22 political parties submitted their applications for participation in the elections of deputies to city councils.

Recall, the World Health Organization announced the outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. More than 153,000 people in 143 countries have already been infected in the world, most of them have recovered, more than 5,700 have died.