Local elections: 179 media outlets accredited to cover campaign

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) accredited 179 media and online outlets to cover local elections. The decision was made today at its meeting.

At least 47 TV channels, 22 radio stations, 46 newspapers and magazines and 64 online media outlets gained the right to cover the process itself, preparation for the elections, as well as to publish the campaign materials.

Not a single media outlet was denied accreditation.

Registration of the list of candidates for deputies of City Councils has been completed. The election campaign started today.

Local elections will be held on April 11 in 28 cities and 420 rural areas. At least 26 political parties will participate in them in Bishkek. The capital’s City Council consists of 45 deputies.
