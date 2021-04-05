12:28
Residents protest against illegal development of Bishkek

A rally against illegal development of Bishkek is held near the Government House in the capital.

Over 50 people participate in the protest holding banners: «No corruption!», «We are against illegal construction», «The City Hall does not hear the common people.»

Svetlana Antropova, a representative of Nashe Pravo NGO, said that the residents of the capital were tired of infill development.

«Construction companies have revived and come to children playgrounds. For example, residents of the 7th microdistrict held a rally, there is a problem with common-use land. They turned to our NGO, we helped them send letters to the prosecutor’s office for getting a legal assessment. The prosecutor’s office indeed found violations, criminal cases were initiated on many objects. People are tired of lawlessness, because they are taking away children and sports grounds, adjoining land plots. The city turned into a continuous construction site. If one likes a land plot, they go and get a permit for construction. This is done by the Bishkek Architecture Agency together with the City Hall of the capital,» she said.

The protesters are waiting for government representatives to come out to them and listen to their claims.
