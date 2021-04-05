12:28
Health Ministry explains slow pace of vaccination against COVID-19

Only about 600 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for a week. The Minister of Health and Social Development of the republic Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the vaccine has been delivered to the regions. «Vaccination started all over Kyrgyzstan. There are no complications, no problems. Everything is going well, we monitor it. In total, more than 560 people have been vaccinated as of yesterday,» the head of the ministry said.

People have to get two doses. It was planned to vaccinate citizens with the first dose by April 15. When asked whether the doctors would be in time, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev replied: «You, journalists, are interfering with us. After Elena Bayalinova’s Facebook post, we stopped vaccination for two days. She apologized, but we lost time... Thousands of calls are received daily. What should we do with people who spread unconfirmed information?»

The pace will accelerate today. If the journalists do not interfere with us, I think we will finish in a week or two.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev

The coronavirus vaccination campaign kicked off on March 29 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 150,000 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine will only be enough for 75,000 people.
