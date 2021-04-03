17:45
Sadyr Japarov: Destructive forces are aggravating situation

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov delivered a speech at Security-2021 and Formation South-2021 military exercises. Press service of the head of state reported.

He noted that now, when terrorism and extremism pose a threat to the world, the military, law enforcement and special services of Kyrgyzstan, employees of state and local authorities have proved that there is no more honorable and sacred duty than to defend their home and their homeland.

The head of state watched the final phase of Security-2021 and Formation South-2021 combined command-staff and mobilization exercises.

According to the president, despite the reform of the system of public administration and the fight against corruption, various destructive forces are aggravating the situation to the detriment of the country’s national interests.

Sadyr Japarov stressed importance of taking measures to strengthen statehood, adequately respond to security threats, and reduce the potential for conflict on the territory and borders of the country. As an example, he cited re-establishment of the Ministry of Defense, which makes it possible to create a vertical command in the Armed Forces, preserving the principle of subordination to one leader.

«The country’s leadership is working with partner countries to develop the domestic defense industry. In the near future, a special operations unit will be formed within the Ministry of Defense, which in turn will make it possible to effectively fight international terrorism,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The exercises will contribute to strengthening security not only in Kyrgyzstan, but also in Central Asia as a whole.

Sadyr Japarov

According to the President, the objectives of Security-2021 and Formation South-2021 exercises have been achieved, all participants demonstrated high professionalism, clearly fulfilled military training tasks in combat and emergency modes, showed their readiness and ability to jointly respond to various threats to the security of the parties.
