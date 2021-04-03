13:14
USD 84.80
EUR 99.91
RUB 1.11
English

Sadyr Japarov starts working trip to Batken and Osh regions

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will visit Batken and Osh regions on April 3-4 with a working trip, the presidential press service reported.

The head of state will attend the final phase of Security-2021 and Formation South-2021 military exercises, inspect energy and industrial facilities in Batken region.

On the second day of the working trip, he will visit Alai district of Osh region.

Security-2021 command-staff and mobilization exercises began in Batken on April 1. More than 2,000 people and 100 units of equipment are involved in them, including artillery systems and aviation, military personnel, employees of the State Committee for National Security, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Health.
link: https://24.kg/english/188695/
views: 142
Print
Related
Osh tragedy: Sadyr Japarov instructs to study all materials on June events
President takes situation with flights to Russia under personal control
UNESCO Director-General accepts invitation to visit Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times
Sadyr Japarov plants trees in sign of support for women
COVID-19: Galina Baiterek tells about vaccination of President Japarov
Sadyr Japarov instructs to carry out additional capitalization of RSK Bank
Boy from Batken region of Kyrgyzstan appeals to Sadyr Japarov
Sadyr Japarov makes statement on occasion of anniversary of March revolution
President Japarov visits Den Sooluk medical and rehabilitation complex
Popular
Deteriorating epidemiological situation: Some flights canceled Deteriorating epidemiological situation: Some flights canceled
Kyrgyzstan and China discuss security issues between countries Kyrgyzstan and China discuss security issues between countries
Mirlan Bakirov appointed head of State Property Management Fund Mirlan Bakirov appointed head of State Property Management Fund
Checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be temporarily closed Checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be temporarily closed
3 April, Saturday
13:07
Salmoorbek Dzhumabekov appointed head of Bishkek SCNS department Salmoorbek Dzhumabekov appointed head of Bishkek SCNS d...
13:03
Eight more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13:00
1,311 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 138 - in serious condition
12:55
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
12:52
COVID-19: UNICEF donates PPE for 12 million soms to Kyrgyzstan