Sadyr Japarov starts working trip to Batken and Osh regions

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will visit Batken and Osh regions on April 3-4 with a working trip, the presidential press service reported.

The head of state will attend the final phase of Security-2021 and Formation South-2021 military exercises, inspect energy and industrial facilities in Batken region.

On the second day of the working trip, he will visit Alai district of Osh region.

Security-2021 command-staff and mobilization exercises began in Batken on April 1. More than 2,000 people and 100 units of equipment are involved in them, including artillery systems and aviation, military personnel, employees of the State Committee for National Security, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Health.