14:47
USD 84.80
EUR 99.91
RUB 1.11
English

Wife of President of Kyrgyzstan participates in cleanup

Wife of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov participated in a cleanup. Aigul Japarova visited the Republican General Education Boarding School for Hearing-Impaired and Deaf Children.

Pupils of the boarding school presented a concert program to the guests and thanked the First Lady for her attention and care.

According to the Director of the boarding school Erkingul Satyvaldieva, today it is planned to plant 150 trees on the territory of the educational institution.

«We have over 300 children. Today they met with the First Lady and came out for a cleanup together with her. Aigul Japarova brought us food products and spruce saplings,» Erkingul Satyvaldieva told.
link: https://24.kg/english/188713/
views: 135
Print
Related
Osh tragedy: Sadyr Japarov instructs to study all materials on June events
Sadyr Japarov starts working trip to Batken and Osh regions
President takes situation with flights to Russia under personal control
UNESCO Director-General accepts invitation to visit Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times
Sadyr Japarov plants trees in sign of support for women
COVID-19: Galina Baiterek tells about vaccination of President Japarov
Sadyr Japarov instructs to carry out additional capitalization of RSK Bank
Boy from Batken region of Kyrgyzstan appeals to Sadyr Japarov
Sadyr Japarov makes statement on occasion of anniversary of March revolution
Popular
Deteriorating epidemiological situation: Some flights canceled Deteriorating epidemiological situation: Some flights canceled
Kyrgyzstan and China discuss security issues between countries Kyrgyzstan and China discuss security issues between countries
Mirlan Bakirov appointed head of State Property Management Fund Mirlan Bakirov appointed head of State Property Management Fund
Checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be temporarily closed Checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be temporarily closed
3 April, Saturday
13:30
Large batch of smuggled lemons detained in Batken region Large batch of smuggled lemons detained in Batken regio...
13:24
Kyrgyzstan puts into circulation new postage stamps
13:16
Wife of President of Kyrgyzstan participates in cleanup
13:07
Salmoorbek Dzhumabekov appointed head of Bishkek SCNS department
13:03
Eight more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan