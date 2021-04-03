Wife of President of Kyrgyzstan participates in cleanup

Wife of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov participated in a cleanup. Aigul Japarova visited the Republican General Education Boarding School for Hearing-Impaired and Deaf Children.

Pupils of the boarding school presented a concert program to the guests and thanked the First Lady for her attention and care.

According to the Director of the boarding school Erkingul Satyvaldieva, today it is planned to plant 150 trees on the territory of the educational institution.

«We have over 300 children. Today they met with the First Lady and came out for a cleanup together with her. Aigul Japarova brought us food products and spruce saplings,» Erkingul Satyvaldieva told.