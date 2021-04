Six-year-old boy who fell out of a third-floor window suffered a concussion and a closed chest injury. The Emergency Medicine Center informed 24.kg news agency.

The call about the incident on Toktogul Street was received at 10.00. Doctors hospitalized the victim to the Traumatology Department of the City Children’s Clinical Hospital.

The six-year-old child fell out of the third-floor window of an apartment building in Bishkek today.