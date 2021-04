Six-year-old boy fell out of window in Bishkek. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

The child fell out of the third-floor window of an apartment building on Toktogul Street.

According to the Center for Emergency Medicine, the child was admitted to the City Children’s Clinical Emergency Hospital.

Users of Koroche Telegram channel write that the boy’s mother left him with his older brother, who locked the child in the apartment and left.