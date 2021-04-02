Health Ministry to create commission to find out causes of death of MFA employee

Specially created commission will study causes of death of the Deputy Director of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Bakhtiyar Shakirov.

Director of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis Gulbara Ishenapysova told 24.kg news agency that Bakhtiyar Shakirov was not among those vaccinated with Chinese vaccine included in the electronic database.

«The electronic database includes all vaccinated. In addition, I talked with the institutions that vaccinate people. None of them vaccinated employees of the consular service. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent us a letter to include them in plan, but the start-up stage is underway now, we vaccinate, first of all, medical workers and teachers,» she said.

Gulbara Ishenapysova added that in any case, the commission will be created that will once again study all the data.

A total of 417 people have been vaccinated. «Their condition is satisfactory. In two or three cases, people had fever, headache, nausea. All reactions are also recorded,» she said.

It was earlier reported about the death of 39-year-old Bakhtiyar Shakirov. According to the consultant of the Ministry of Health Elena Bayalinova, the day before he was vaccinated against COVID-19 and was among the first vaccinated by SinoPfarm vaccine of China Biotechnology Go LTD, which arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic on March 19 in the amount of 150,000 doses.

She noted that that the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic should conduct an objective official investigation and report on its results, and the country’s medical workers should take this fact into account and carefully examine citizens to be vaccinated in order to avoid new losses from possible reactions and complications.