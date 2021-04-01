Education Ministry of Kyrgyzstan revises State Educational Standard

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan revises the State Educational Standard. Press service of the ministry reported.

An expanded working group was created, which includes employees of the Kyrgyz Academy of Education, deputy directors for teaching and educational work, subject teachers.

The ministry named the factors that became the basis for revising the standard: modern requirements for the education system, state and social orders, reflected in the program for development of education system; labor market requirements; compliance with international documents ratified on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«The State Educational Standard sets the priority areas of school education, its goals and objectives, a list of key and subject competencies and the level of their achievements, the basic principles for assessing educational results (education system, school, class and individual student),» the ministry noted.

Levels of general theoretical presentation, subject and teaching material will be taken into account when revising the standard.

«Subject standards will be revised and updated, respectively, the basic curriculum and curricula. The working group works on a regular basis. The finished materials will be submitted to the teaching community for extensive discussion,» the ministry noted.