19:21
USD 84.78
EUR 99.58
RUB 1.12
English

Protracted economic recovery to pre-crisis level expected in Kyrgyzstan

Protracted recovery of economy to the pre-crisis levels is expected in Kyrgyzstan amid the pandemic and social and political phenomena. Aigul Berdigulova, a Senior Analyst at the Country Analysis Center of the Eurasian Development Bank, said.

According to her, the economic growth will still be positive — 3.9 percent. It will be driven by easing of restrictions on cross-border movements.

«We assume that functioning of the checkpoints will be resumed. This will support export-oriented sectors of the economy. Increased flow of remittances will play an important role in supporting the economy progressively as economic activity in Russia recovers,» Aigul Berdigulova said.

The economic development of the republic will be limited by weak investment activity and predicted decline in gold production.

«Inflation will slow down and will amount to 7.3 percent by December 2021. It is currently influenced by the rise in world and regional food prices. We believe that the influence of this factor will decrease with the onset of the new agricultural year. Inflation will slow down towards the end of the year. According to our estimates, the exchange rate will be 84.9 soms for $ 1,» Aigul Berdigulova concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/188349/
views: 96
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan's economy to start growing thanks to remittances
Economies of EDB countries adapted to COVID-19 pandemic
Economy in Armenia and Kyrgyzstan to reach pre-crisis level in 2022
Kyrgyzstan takes 78th place in Index of Economic Freedom 2021
Kyrgyzstan connected to Eurasian Travel without COVID-19 application
Evgeny Vinokurov: Main constraints in EAEU - non-tariff barriers
Recovery of Kyrgyzstan’s economy after crisis to begin by the end of 2021
Global economic recovery expected due to mass vaccination against COVID-19
Economic downfall risks remain high in Kyrgyzstan
EDB ready to assist in economic modernization of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times
Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 15 international observers Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 15 international observers
Sadyr Japarov plants trees in sign of support for women Sadyr Japarov plants trees in sign of support for women
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with President of Uzbekistan Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with President of Uzbekistan
31 March, Wednesday
18:45
Checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be temporarily closed Checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be temporarily...
18:38
Kyrgyzstani suspected of rape of minor girl detained in Russia
18:26
Protracted economic recovery to pre-crisis level expected in Kyrgyzstan
18:16
Measures on compliance with sanitary rules stepped up in Jalal-Abad
18:05
Labor Ministry informs about days off in Kyrgyzstan in May