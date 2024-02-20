Inflation is slowing down in Kyrgyzstan, EDB explains why

In January 2024 inflation in Kyrgyzstan was at the level of 5.9 percent, which corresponds to the target of the National Bank. The weekly macroeconomic review of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) says.

Several factors contributed to the slowdown in annual inflation. Weakening of price pressure from external markets, stabilization of producers’ costs due to the completion of the process of building logistics chains and statistical peculiarities of the calculation had their impact.

«We believe that the statistical factor will continue to operate in February and March, causing a further slowdown in inflation in annual terms in the first quarter of 2024,» EDB stressed.