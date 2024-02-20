11:45
USD 89.43
EUR 96.39
RUB 0.96
English

Inflation is slowing down in Kyrgyzstan, EDB explains why

In January 2024 inflation in Kyrgyzstan was at the level of 5.9 percent, which corresponds to the target of the National Bank. The weekly macroeconomic review of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) says.

Several factors contributed to the slowdown in annual inflation. Weakening of price pressure from external markets, stabilization of producers’ costs due to the completion of the process of building logistics chains and statistical peculiarities of the calculation had their impact.

«We believe that the statistical factor will continue to operate in February and March, causing a further slowdown in inflation in annual terms in the first quarter of 2024,» EDB stressed.
link: https://24.kg/english/287160/
views: 131
Print
Related
Internal growth - driver of Kyrgyzstan’s economy
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to keep rate at 13 percent in next six months
Prices in Kyrgyzstan decreasing slowly due to external conditions
Minister of Economy: We managed to contain hyperinflation in Kyrgyzstan
Inflation rate in Kyrgyzstan to be below 10 percent at year-end 2023
Rising prices for grain, flour may increase inflation expectations in Kyrgyzstan
Kambar-Ata 1: EDB discusses participation in project with Cabinet of Ministers
Central Asia is approaching extreme depletion of water resources
Over 10 million people in Central Asia cannot afford healthy food – EDB
Central Asia to face water shortage in five years
Popular
Underground gold mining starts at Kumtor mine Underground gold mining starts at Kumtor mine
Finance Ministry deposits free budget money in commercial banks Finance Ministry deposits free budget money in commercial banks
President meets with Secretaries of Security Councils of Regional Dialogue President meets with Secretaries of Security Councils of Regional Dialogue
Kyrgyzstanis are advised not to travel to Kazakhstan, Russia by land transport Kyrgyzstanis are advised not to travel to Kazakhstan, Russia by land transport
20 February, Tuesday
11:41
Estimated date of relocation of Western bus station from Bishkek announced Estimated date of relocation of Western bus station fro...
11:19
More than 6,000 traffic violations registered in Bishkek in February 2024
11:10
Nine fires registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10:56
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan meets with US National Security Council representatives
10:42
Purchase and sale of apartments through Tunduk app to be possible from March 1