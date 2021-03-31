Previously convicted residents of Osh rob passengers in minibuses

Two suspects in theft in public transport were arrested in Osh city. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The detainees robbed local residents in minibuses and in markets. They stole money and cell phones. They have been wanted since the beginning of this year.

Both suspects have previously been convicted of pickpocketing. The Osh City Court placed the men in a pre-trial detention center for a month.