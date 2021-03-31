16:19
USD 84.78
EUR 99.58
RUB 1.12
English

Previously convicted residents of Osh rob passengers in minibuses

Two suspects in theft in public transport were arrested in Osh city. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The detainees robbed local residents in minibuses and in markets. They stole money and cell phones. They have been wanted since the beginning of this year.

Both suspects have previously been convicted of pickpocketing. The Osh City Court placed the men in a pre-trial detention center for a month.
link: https://24.kg/english/188301/
views: 116
Print
Related
Group of robbers detained on the way to Bishkek
Suspect in theft of 77,000 soms from mosque arrested
Recidivist thief acting in public places arrested in Osh city
Man breaking into safes at Bishkek City Court arrested
Livestock theft suspects detained in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
Policeman steals over 1 million soms from ATM in Bishkek
Two minors steal car in Bishkek
Suspect in theft of gold and 150,000 soms arrested in Nookat district
Unknown men steal payment terminal in Kyzyl-Asker
Man steals money from donation box in Bishkek
Popular
Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times
Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 15 international observers Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 15 international observers
Sadyr Japarov plants trees in sign of support for women Sadyr Japarov plants trees in sign of support for women
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with President of Uzbekistan Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with President of Uzbekistan
31 March, Wednesday
16:09
Sadyr Japarov to participate in summit of heads of Turkic-speaking states Sadyr Japarov to participate in summit of heads of Tur...
15:42
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan votes to remove head of Supreme Court from office
15:28
Kyrgyzstan asks Russia to increase number of flights
14:57
Previously convicted residents of Osh rob passengers in minibuses
14:47
Ex-Foreign Minister of Tajikistan comments on Tashiev’s words about Vorukh