Four suspects in several thefts in the south of the country were detained at Sosnovka post. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region of Kyrgyzstan reported.

They were wanted by law enforcement agencies of Nooken district. Some 50 cell phones and more than 70 empty boxes of Samsung and Redmi cell phones were found in the car of the detainees.

The suspects were taken to the Department of Internal Affairs of Zhaiyl district, they confessed to committing thefts in Nooken and Uzgen districts.

They were handed over to police officers of Nooken district. Investigation continues.