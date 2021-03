Rockfall occurred on Myrza-Ake — Kara-Kuldzha — Alaiku road. The Ministry of Transport, Architecture, Construction and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The incident took place today at 02.00 on the section of the road from the 45to the 50kilometer. The largest rock volume fell on the 50kilometer — 120 cubic meters. The section is temporarily closed for traffic. Employees of the Road Maintenance Facility No. 26 are working there.

They plan to clear the road within two hours.