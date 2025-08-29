20:58
President of Kyrgyzstan promises to lay asphalt to most remote pastures

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov attended the official opening of Uzgen—Myrza-Ake—Kara-Kuldzha road in Osh region.

In his address, the head of state highlighted the strategic importance of infrastructure projects: «Where roads are good, progress follows. I congratulate you on the opening of this road on the eve of Kyrgyzstan’s Independence Day! May it strengthen the country’s infrastructure, enhance connectivity between regions, and improve people’s quality of life!»

The president noted that in recent years the country has been actively developing the road sector. He noted that in the past, roads were built using loans and with the help of foreign companies. Now, about 80 percent of roads are constructed by domestic companies using the state budget," he said.

The Uzgen—Myrza-Ake—Kara-Kuldzha road is one of the region’s key routes. Over the course of four months, 34 kilometers underwent major reconstruction, significantly improving transport communication for residents of Kara-Kuldzha, Myrza-Ake, and Uzgen, boosting trade, and strengthening socio-economic ties.

In the coming years, we will lay asphalt not only to villages, but even to the most remote pastures. The state has both the resources and the capacity for this. All we need is time.

Sadyr Japarov

In addition to the road opening, the president also inaugurated more than 60 new production facilities across various regions via online format. These enterprises are expected to create thousands of jobs and support the economy.
