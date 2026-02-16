Rockfall on Bishkek–Osh road leaves one dead

A rockfall occurred this morning at the 400th kilometer of Bishkek—Osh road, on the Ak-Sai section near the town of Kara-Kul. The volume of fallen rocks amounted to approximately 80 cubic meters. As a result of the incident, a 50-year-old man was killed and two others sustained minor injuries, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, massive boulders fell onto a passing Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, striking it from the side. The rockfall completely blocked traffic on that section of the road.

By 7.50 a.m., the road had been fully cleared and reopened.