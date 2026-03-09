11:06
Rockfall forces temporary closure of Zhany-Zhol road in Naryn

A section of the road near Zhany-Zhol in Naryn region has been temporarily closed due to rockfall, local services reported as of March 9.

According to Nurghazy Doolotov, head of Road Maintenance Enterprise No. 41, traffic movement on the affected section may remain closed from 10 days to two weeks, as there is still a risk of additional rocks falling from the mountain slopes.

Specialists are currently monitoring the condition of the mountainside.

In addition, at the 39th kilometer of Bishkek—Naryn—Torugart road, in Kara-Unkur gorge, there is an ongoing risk of snow avalanches. Due to warming temperatures, small spontaneous snow slides have been observed in some areas.

Drivers are urged to keep a distance of at least 500 meters from other vehicles and strictly follow traffic regulations.
