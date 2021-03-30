Energy Ministry intends to buy gas from Turkmenistan to reduce its price

The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan intends to hold negotiations with Turkmenistan over supply of gas. Minister Kubanychbek Turdubaev announced at a meeting of the Committee of the Parliament on Fuel, Energy Complex and Subsoil Use.

According to him, the issue of gas supplies from Uzbekistan was raised at a meeting with the President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. He noted that gas infrastructure development is necessary to reduce electricity consumption.

«In order to reduce the price of gas for consumers, we intend to supply it at a lower price. We are negotiating with Uzbekistan and plan to discuss the issue with Turkmenistan. We have technical capabilities for this,» he said.

Deputy Beishenaly Nurdinov asked how the Ministry of Energy intends to deliver gas to domestic customers, if the gas sector in the country belongs to Gazprom.

«Gazprom also agrees. Our efforts are aimed at reducing prices,» the minister replied.