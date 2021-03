Export of more than 2 tons of contraband fuels and lubricants from Kyrgyzstan was prevented in Batken region. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

Warehouse and adjacent territory of BS-Petrol gas filling station was searched in Zhashtyk village, Leilek district.

SsangYong Musso and Opel Zafira cars were found and detained on the territory of the warehouse. Specially equipped containers for transportation of fuels and lubricants were installed in the vehicles.

It was planned to transport the smuggled cargo into a neighboring country. Investigation continues.