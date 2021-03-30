Leader of Ata Meken faction replaced

Leader of Ata Meken faction has been replaced. Secretariat of the parliamentary association confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The majority elected Saidulla Nyshanov. Aisuluu Mamashova, who held this post earlier, told 24.kg news agency that she could not object to the decision of her colleagues and transfer of leadership of the faction to Nyshanov was a kind of relief for her.

This is the second change of leader in the Socialist faction since January. In October 2020, Ata Meken was headed by Omurbek Tekebaev. On January 5, he resigned due to the beginning of proceedings on alienation of the deputy mandate. Aisuluu Mamashova was elected its chairwoman.