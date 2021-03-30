18:54
USD 84.78
EUR 99.75
RUB 1.12
English

Leader of Ata Meken faction replaced

Leader of Ata Meken faction has been replaced. Secretariat of the parliamentary association confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The majority elected Saidulla Nyshanov. Aisuluu Mamashova, who held this post earlier, told 24.kg news agency that she could not object to the decision of her colleagues and transfer of leadership of the faction to Nyshanov was a kind of relief for her.

This is the second change of leader in the Socialist faction since January. In October 2020, Ata Meken was headed by Omurbek Tekebaev. On January 5, he resigned due to the beginning of proceedings on alienation of the deputy mandate. Aisuluu Mamashova was elected its chairwoman.
link: https://24.kg/english/188189/
views: 103
Print
Related
Elections 2020: Ata Meken party applies for participation in elections
Elections 2020: Omurbek Tekebayev tells who will top Ata Meken list
Ata Meken party to participate in local elections
Elections 2020: Omurbek Tekebayev tells who will head party list
Aisuluu Mamashova sure of no split in Ata Meken
Ata Meken scandal. Omurbek Tekebayev promises party renewal
Omurbek Tekebayev comments on situation in Ata Meken: There is no scandal
Ata Meken scandal. Aisuluu Mamashova becomes leader of parliamentary faction
Ata Meken scandal. Four more people withdraw from party
CEC terminates deputy powers of Almambet Shykmamatov
Popular
Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times
Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 15 international observers Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 15 international observers
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with President of Uzbekistan Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with President of Uzbekistan
Sadyr Japarov plants trees in sign of support for women Sadyr Japarov plants trees in sign of support for women
30 March, Tuesday
18:23
President of International Judo Federation Marius Wieser to visit Kyrgyzstan President of International Judo Federation Marius Wiese...
18:17
Mirlan Bakirov appointed head of State Property Management Fund
18:11
Energy Ministry intends to buy gas from Turkmenistan to reduce its price
18:02
Kyrgyzstan and China discuss security issues between countries
17:54
Export of over 2 tons of contraband fuel from Kyrgyzstan prevented